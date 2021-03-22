Previous
20210322_130828 by karenjw12
20210322_130828

Hellebore.... I love these wonderful 'winter roses' when the first signs of Spring come along, they cheer me up and I feel the urge to get out and start gardening
Karen Willsmer

@karenjw12
