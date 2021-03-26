20210325_095701

This is the queue of traffic waiting to go into the local refuse site.... As you can see the line disappears into the distance and in actual fact, was twice as long as is visible!!!! Whilst I understand that, in these difficult times, people are taking the opportunity to clear out long overdue areas of their homes and gardens THIS IS RIDICULOUS.... I have visited on three consecutive days and the line is never any better than this. I have waited for over 4 hours in total. AND I STILL HAVE A CAR FULL OF RUBBISH. This is enough to test the patience of a Saint !!! Clearly there is a shortage of staff, hours and access to facilities. AND as a regular litter picker, even I can understand why people resort to fly-tipping !!! Sort this problem out Sheffield City Council and don't wait till the city is sinking under a mountain of rubbish. .....