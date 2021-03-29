Previous
20210329_102219 by karenjw12
9 / 365

20210329_102219

Today is the first day that people can meet in groups and play outdoor sports...following on from our third lockdown. The sun is shining and every tennis court in the local park was busy !!! So nice to see people enjoying a little more freedom ....
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Karen Willsmer

@karenjw12
2% complete

Photo Details

