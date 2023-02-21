Previous
First fog of 2023 by karensnapz
51 / 365

First fog of 2023

:( and it's only February, gosh the seasons are bonkers lately. Waikato does get a lot of fog Autumn/Winter thanks to the mighty Waikato River but February is just too soon!! We haven't had a summer yet.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

kareN snapZ

@karensnapz
I am a kiwi and have just completed my first DLSR night class, so challenging myself to take more photos with my camera so I...
13% complete

View this month »

