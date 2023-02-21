Sign up
51 / 365
First fog of 2023
:( and it's only February, gosh the seasons are bonkers lately. Waikato does get a lot of fog Autumn/Winter thanks to the mighty Waikato River but February is just too soon!! We haven't had a summer yet.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
kareN snapZ
@karensnapz
I am a kiwi and have just completed my first DLSR night class, so challenging myself to take more photos with my camera so I...
Tags
nature
,
nz
,
new_zealand
,
waikato
