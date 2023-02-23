Sign up
53 / 365
Bubble tea anyone
Twilight night shoot photo time with my adult community education class. Very happy to see I finally can see bubbles, this is earlier on the night handheld f5.6, 1/400th sec, ISO 400
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
kareN snapZ
@karensnapz
I am a kiwi and have just completed my first DLSR night class, so challenging myself to take more photos with my camera
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
23rd February 2023 7:12pm
