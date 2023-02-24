Previous
My reflection by karensnapz
54 / 365

My reflection

Looking into the fab Corten steel sculpture which is internally lit up. This piece of art is known as Te Tatau Kikirikiriroa and can be found at Victoria on the River park, which is beside the mighty Waikato River, Hamilton, New Zealand
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

kareN snapZ

@karensnapz
I am a kiwi and have just completed my first DLSR night class, so challenging myself to take more photos with my camera so I...
