Previous
Next
Dog Bite Aftermath by kariganske
24 / 365

Dog Bite Aftermath

Poor Avery was bit by a dog today. It took off part of her nostril. Luckily they were able to reattach it but it was a scary day for all of us.
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Kari Ganske

@kariganske
I'm a hobbyist photography who mostly documents our family's daily lives. I live on a small farm in Maryland with my husband and 2 daughters....
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise