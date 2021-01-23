Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
24 / 365
Dog Bite Aftermath
Poor Avery was bit by a dog today. It took off part of her nostril. Luckily they were able to reattach it but it was a scary day for all of us.
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kari Ganske
@kariganske
I'm a hobbyist photography who mostly documents our family's daily lives. I live on a small farm in Maryland with my husband and 2 daughters....
26
photos
1
followers
0
following
7% complete
View this month »
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
24th January 2021 4:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close