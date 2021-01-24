Previous
Avery the Day After by kariganske
25 / 365

Avery the Day After

Finally got home around 7am. She was a warrior princess through the whole process. So much outpouring of love and support and presents and flowers from family and friends.
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Kari Ganske

@kariganske
I'm a hobbyist photography who mostly documents our family's daily lives. I live on a small farm in Maryland with my husband and 2 daughters....
