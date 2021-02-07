Previous
100 Years Old!!! by kariganske
100 Years Old!!!

My Nana turned 100 years old! She's still pretty much self-sufficient as well.
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Kari Ganske

@kariganske
I'm a hobbyist photography who mostly documents our family's daily lives. I live on a small farm in Maryland with my husband and 2 daughters....
