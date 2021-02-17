Sign up
49 / 365
Creative Processing
I have a love-hate relationship with the blinds in her bedroom...
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
3
3
Kari Ganske
@kariganske
I'm a hobbyist photography who mostly documents our family's daily lives. I live on a small farm in Maryland with my husband and 2 daughters....
49
photos
4
followers
0
following
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
17th February 2021 4:54pm
black and white
,
monochrome
Caroline
ace
Creative lighting makes for an interesting photo. Fav
February 18th, 2021
amyK
ace
Striking portrait
February 18th, 2021
Nada
ace
Beautifully lit
February 18th, 2021
