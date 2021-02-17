Previous
Creative Processing by kariganske
49 / 365

Creative Processing

I have a love-hate relationship with the blinds in her bedroom...
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Kari Ganske

@kariganske
I'm a hobbyist photography who mostly documents our family's daily lives. I live on a small farm in Maryland with my husband and 2 daughters....
Photo Details

Caroline ace
Creative lighting makes for an interesting photo. Fav
February 18th, 2021  
amyK ace
Striking portrait
February 18th, 2021  
Nada ace
Beautifully lit
February 18th, 2021  
