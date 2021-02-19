Previous
Next
Camden's Room by kariganske
51 / 365

Camden's Room

My daughter has LED lights in her room. The contrast between the cool blue background and the yellow light on her face caught my attention. Anyone struggle with low, indoor light? Winter is the worst sometimes
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Kari Ganske

@kariganske
I'm a hobbyist photography who mostly documents our family's daily lives. I live on a small farm in Maryland with my husband and 2 daughters....
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise