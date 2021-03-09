Previous
Next
Baby Goat Surprise! by kariganske
69 / 365

Baby Goat Surprise!

We didn't know one of our pygmy goats was pregnant, so we got quite the surprise today--a baby goat!! Mom and baby are healthy. I guess I can add Goat Midwife to my resume now :)
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Kari Ganske

@kariganske
I'm a hobbyist photography who mostly documents our family's daily lives. I live on a small farm in Maryland with my husband and 2 daughters....
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise