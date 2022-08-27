Previous
Lighthouse Snurran by karinma
Lighthouse Snurran

At Bohus-Malmön whee we have our summerhouse there is a lighthouse called Snurran. It is not in use. At night it has a fixed light. When it was in use it was at stora Kornö an island some nautical miles away
