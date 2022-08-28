Previous
Vadbock at Fiskebäckskil by karinma
3 / 365

Vadbock at Fiskebäckskil

This is a vadbock. It is where the fishermen were drying their net
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

karinm

@karinma
I am from tje west coast of Sweden. Love to walk in the forest, sail in our sailing boat an be beside or in the...
