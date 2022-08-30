Previous
Favorite place by karinma
Favorite place

30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

karinm

ace
@karinma
I am from tje west coast of Sweden. Love to walk in the forest, sail in our sailing boat an be beside or in the...
Susan Wakely ace
This looks a cosy spot.
August 30th, 2022  
karinm ace
@wakelys yes it is. I love sitting there having a cup of coffee or reading a book
August 30th, 2022  
