Islandsberg

This weekend we took our boat from Bohus-Malmön to Gothenburg. A trip of 50 nautical miles. This is the Islandsberg lighthouse. In old days the men who took care of the lighthouse lived in this "lighthousehouse"
Susan Wakely ace
Such rugged landscape. Cute little lighthouse.
September 7th, 2022  
