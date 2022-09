Gullholmen

This weekend we took our boat from Bohus-Malmön to Gothenburg. A trip of 50 nautical miles. What you see is a part of the Gullholem fishing village which started in the 16th centure. When the steam took over the fishing boats in England, swedish fishermen bought the old sailing trawlers cheap. Here at Gullholem was the biggest fleet of sailing trawlers in rhe westcoast of Sweden.