Kråksundsgap by karinma
Kråksundsgap

This is the lighthouse of Kråksundsgap. A feared passage for the seemen of the westcoast. 1969 a tanker stranded on the rocks where the lighthouse stands. It is a well known storm in Sweden
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Susan Wakely ace
Great looking lighthouse. So many rocks to navigate around.
September 7th, 2022  
