Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
11 / 365
Kråksundsgap
This is the lighthouse of Kråksundsgap. A feared passage for the seemen of the westcoast. 1969 a tanker stranded on the rocks where the lighthouse stands. It is a well known storm in Sweden
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
karinm
ace
@karinma
I am from tje west coast of Sweden. Love to walk in the forest, sail in our sailing boat an be beside or in the...
11
photos
4
followers
8
following
3% complete
View this month »
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd September 2022 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking lighthouse. So many rocks to navigate around.
September 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close