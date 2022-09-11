Previous
Next
West side of Bohus-Malmön by karinma
15 / 365

West side of Bohus-Malmön

Todays walk was at the west side of Bohus-Malmön. As you can see it is very rocky (as everywhere at the coast north of Gothenburg). Next stop Denmark or maybe America
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

karinm

ace
@karinma
I am from tje west coast of Sweden. Love to walk in the forest, sail in our sailing boat an be beside or in the...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light on the water. Looks a very nice place to explore.
September 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise