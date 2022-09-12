Previous
Moon on its way up by karinma
16 / 365

Moon on its way up

Took this a couple of days ago. Really not used to phograph in darkness. Anyway here is the result
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

karinm

karinma
I am from the west coast of Sweden.
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
This is a fabulous result.
September 12th, 2022  
