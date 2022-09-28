Previous
Bad luck by karinma
25 / 365

Bad luck

Today we went to IKEA to buy some stuff. When we were going to drive home, the car did not work properly
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

karinm

@karinma
Oh that is always a nightmare! Hope it was nothing too serious.
September 28th, 2022  
