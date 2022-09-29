Previous
Next
Autumn leaves by karinma
26 / 365

Autumn leaves

Saw those leafs during my dog walk. Could not resist to take a picture of them
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

karinm

ace
@karinma
I am from the west coast of Sweden. Love to walk in the forest, sail in our sailing boat an be beside or in the...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise