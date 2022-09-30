Previous
Next
Autumn leaves 2 by karinma
27 / 365

Autumn leaves 2

Went back the next day and used my Helios to take another picture in another light
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

karinm

ace
@karinma
I am from the west coast of Sweden. Love to walk in the forest, sail in our sailing boat an be beside or in the...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise