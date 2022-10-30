Previous
Todays dog walk by karinma
32 / 365

Todays dog walk

We went to a beech forest( no so common on my latatude). Most of the trees had lost their leaves. Had a good coffer time in the forest
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

karinm

@karinma
I am from the west coast of Sweden. Love to walk in the forest, sail in our sailing boat an be beside or in the...
Diana ace
Lovely tones and light.
October 31st, 2022  
