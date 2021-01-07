Previous
Day_7 - Quarantine Day 10 by karins_content_corner
Day_7 - Quarantine Day 10

Day 7... after coming back from Germany after Christmas, little me is currently under "restricted movement" - 10 days down, 4 to go 🙂
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Karin

@karins_content_corner
