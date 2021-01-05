Previous
GREEN IS THE NEW BLACK by karleparker
5 / 365

GREEN IS THE NEW BLACK

Three months ago, this hillside was blackened by the Glass Fire. Recent rain storms have transformed the charred ground into an emerald carpet.
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Karl E Parker

@karleparker
