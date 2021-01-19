Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
19 / 365
FINISHED!
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karl E Parker
@karleparker
19
photos
0
followers
0
following
5% complete
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 5
Taken
19th January 2021 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Margo
ace
Is this meant to be a minature library? Facinating
January 20th, 2021
Karl E Parker
@777margo
Yes. It was a kit she assembled for a neighbor who discovered it was way beyond her skillset (and patience). I'd show you a photo but I don't know how to do that here.
January 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close