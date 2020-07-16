Previous
Marine Specialist by karlow75
1 / 365

Marine Specialist

Since going into day work for the fire brigade, I have been assigned into the Marine department. It is a bit of a highlight going down to the docks to visit the fire boats.
Kane Arlow

Babs ace
Hello Kane how good to see you back again. Hope all is well with you.
July 16th, 2020  
Annie D ace
Well blow me down with a feather...so great to see you back...😁
July 16th, 2020  
