Marine Specialist
Since going into day work for the fire brigade, I have been assigned into the Marine department. It is a bit of a highlight going down to the docks to visit the fire boats.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
Kane Arlow
@karlow75
After over a long absence I am back!! I was here for 3 years but life caught up with me, and I was very...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
8th July 2020 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
iphone
,
fire
,
water
,
boat
Babs
ace
Hello Kane how good to see you back again. Hope all is well with you.
July 16th, 2020
Annie D
ace
Well blow me down with a feather...so great to see you back...😁
July 16th, 2020
