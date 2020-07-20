Previous
Next
Keeping afloat by karlow75
5 / 365

Keeping afloat

Seems appropriate for this year. My current job is making sure the life jackets on our boats and trucks are serviced. Not the most exciting work, but it is not too bad to be doing something different
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Kane Arlow

@karlow75
After over a long absence I am back!! I was here for 3 years but life caught up with me, and I was very...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise