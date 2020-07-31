Previous
Flashback Friday 3 by karlow75
9 / 365

Flashback Friday 3

A bit of a panorama. Taken from the top tier of a parking garage in late December 2018. From memory this is about 3 shots stitched together.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Kane Arlow

@karlow75
Tim Erskine ace
I love (and fav) this shot. And welcome back! I just came back, as well, after a prolonged absence. It is way too much fun to not do.
July 30th, 2020  
Kane Arlow
@timerskine welcome back to you too. You are right, it is a lot of fun.
July 30th, 2020  
