Flashback Friday 4 by karlow75
Flashback Friday 4

From 40 storeys above NYC. We stayed in the New Yorker Hotel, we had a great view of the Empire State Building, and in the distance, the Chrysler Building.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Kane Arlow

@karlow75
Annie D ace
what a wonderful cityscape - what a view!
August 7th, 2020  
Kane Arlow
@annied it was a fantastic place to stay, the view was a real bonus.
August 7th, 2020  
Lee-Ann
What a view....nice shot.
August 7th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous night capture
August 7th, 2020  
julia ace
Great Cityscape.. just travel by your images at the moment..
August 7th, 2020  
Kane Arlow
@leestevo thank you, it wasn’t a bad place to spend New Year’s Eve, if only we knew what was coming.....
August 7th, 2020  
Kane Arlow
@seattlite thank you 😊
August 7th, 2020  
Kane Arlow
@julzmaioro thank you, hopefully we will be able to travel some time soon. Although at the moment I would just love to travel more than 5km from home 😂
August 7th, 2020  
