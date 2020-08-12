Previous
Next
Happy birthday Spud by karlow75
12 / 365

Happy birthday Spud

Yesterday was Spuds 11th birthday. We took him for a nice long walk so he could bark at the Kangaroos. No we didn’t let him get near them. I don’t think he would win that argument. But he loved the long walk just the same.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Kane Arlow

@karlow75
After over a long absence I am back!! I was here for 3 years but life caught up with me, and I was very...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Aw he is gorgeous, so good to see Spud again. Happy birthday Spud
August 14th, 2020  
Denise Wood ace
Happy 11th birthday Spud :) Hope your walk was no longer than an hour!
August 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise