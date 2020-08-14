Previous
Flashback Friday 5 by karlow75
Flashback Friday 5

I was given a Sony A7r2 from a good friend. He also encouraged me to enter a Sony competition for portraits. I didn’t get anywhere near winning, but I had a lot of fun shooting my niece Addison.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Kane Arlow

@karlow75
Hazel ace
Kane, an exceptionally beautiful portrait of Addison. Did you achieve the old masters style in post processing? It’s just lovely.
August 14th, 2020  
Kane Arlow
@quietpurplehaze thank you Hazel, that is what I was going for. I spent a while in photoshop trying to perfect it. And she was such a good girl posing for her crazy uncle.
August 14th, 2020  
