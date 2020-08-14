Sign up
12 / 365
Flashback Friday 5
I was given a Sony A7r2 from a good friend. He also encouraged me to enter a Sony competition for portraits. I didn’t get anywhere near winning, but I had a lot of fun shooting my niece Addison.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
2
1
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
7th July 2018 5:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
portrait
,
pear
,
sony
Hazel
ace
Kane, an exceptionally beautiful portrait of Addison. Did you achieve the old masters style in post processing? It’s just lovely.
August 14th, 2020
Kane Arlow
@quietpurplehaze
thank you Hazel, that is what I was going for. I spent a while in photoshop trying to perfect it. And she was such a good girl posing for her crazy uncle.
August 14th, 2020
