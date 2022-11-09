Previous
Bridge at Jasper Park by karma77
Bridge at Jasper Park

I decided to practice on Shadow Photography. Still have a long ways to go but hopefully by the time I get a real camera I'll be better at all of my photography.
9th November 2022

Amy Cannon Morehead

@karma77
