Tiger Swallowtail Caterpillar by karmahof
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Tiger Swallowtail Caterpillar

Tiger Swallowtail Caterpillar on a Tulip Tree leaf.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Karen Hofmann

@karmahof
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