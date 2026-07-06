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Monarch Egg
This is a Monarch Butterfly egg on a Swamp Milkweed flower bud. If there are buds on the milkweed it is the preferred place to lay them.
Monarch Host Plant: Milkweed
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Karen Hofmann
@karmahof
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Taken
6th July 2026 3:25pm
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nature
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macro
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egg
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butterfly
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caterpillar
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milkweed
,
migration
,
monarch
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