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Monarch Egg by karmahof
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Monarch Egg

This is a Monarch Butterfly egg on a Swamp Milkweed flower bud. If there are buds on the milkweed it is the preferred place to lay them.

Monarch Host Plant: Milkweed
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Karen Hofmann

@karmahof
1% complete

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