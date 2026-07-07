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Pipevine Swallowtail and Silver Spotted Skipper
Pipevine Swallowtail and Silver Spotted Skipper feeding on my Buttonbush.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Karen Hofmann
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
7th July 2026 6:03pm
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