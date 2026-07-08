Cecropia Moth Caterpillar

Cecropia Moth Caterpillar (Hyalophora cecropia)



Description: Cecropia moths are beautiful silk moths with reddish bodies and black to brown wings surrounded by bands of white, red, and tan.



The Cecropia moth caterpillar is one of the largest in North America, reaching up to 4 to 5 inches in length. It is easily recognized by its vibrant, pale-green body covered in large, colorful, spiky bumps called tubercles (red on the thorax, yellow on the back, and blue on the sides).



Size: With a wingspan of 5 to 7 inches, the Cecropia moth is the largest moth found in North America.



Diet: Caterpillars feed on leaves throughout the summer. The adult moths don’t eat at all and in fact do not even have mouth parts.



Cecropia Moth Caterpillar Host Plants: alder, apple, ash, birch, box-elder, cherry, dogwood, elm, gooseberry, elderberry, maple, plum, poplar, white oak, willow, and lilac.