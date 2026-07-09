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Pipevine Swallowtail Caterpillar by karmahof
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Pipevine Swallowtail Caterpillar

Pipevine Swallowtail Caterpillar

Caterpillar foods (host plants): Dutchman's Pipe, Virginia Snakeroot
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Karen Hofmann

@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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