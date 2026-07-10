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Globe Thistle
Globe Thistle
Host plant (where butterflies lay eggs) for Painted Lady butterflies.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Karen Hofmann
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@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
10th July 2026 5:57pm
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iphone
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nature
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flower
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native
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host
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thistle
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globe
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