Previous
Pipevine Swallowtail Eggs by karmahof
10 / 365

Pipevine Swallowtail Eggs

Pipevine Swallowtail Eggs

If you look closely, the little black dots in the eggs are the caterpillars' heads starting to form.

Female pipevine swallowtails lay tiny, round, red-orange eggs in clusters of 1 to 20 on the stems and leaves of host plants. These textured, striped eggs hatch in 4 to 10 days, after which the caterpillars eat their own eggshells before feeding on the toxic host plant. They start as a vibrant red or orange and become darker as the caterpillars prepare to hatch.

Placement: The female carefully deposits eggs in clutches on the foliage, stems, or tender shoot tips of native pipevine plants, assessing the size of the plant to ensure there is enough food for her offspring.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Karen Hofmann

ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinna Frappier
I do not know what they are but this is really pretty
July 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact