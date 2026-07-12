Pipevine Swallowtail Eggs

Pipevine Swallowtail Eggs



If you look closely, the little black dots in the eggs are the caterpillars' heads starting to form.



Female pipevine swallowtails lay tiny, round, red-orange eggs in clusters of 1 to 20 on the stems and leaves of host plants. These textured, striped eggs hatch in 4 to 10 days, after which the caterpillars eat their own eggshells before feeding on the toxic host plant. They start as a vibrant red or orange and become darker as the caterpillars prepare to hatch.



Placement: The female carefully deposits eggs in clutches on the foliage, stems, or tender shoot tips of native pipevine plants, assessing the size of the plant to ensure there is enough food for her offspring.