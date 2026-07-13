Previous
Monarch on Coneflower by karmahof
11 / 365

Monarch on Coneflower

Female Monarch feeding on coneflower.

Host Plant: Milkweed
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Karen Hofmann

ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact