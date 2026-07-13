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11 / 365
Monarch on Coneflower
Female Monarch feeding on coneflower.
Host Plant: Milkweed
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Karen Hofmann
ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Taken
13th July 2026 5:18pm
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Tags
michigan
,
nature
,
canon
,
macro
,
butterfly
,
monarch
,
metamorphosis
,
pollinator
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