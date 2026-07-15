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13 / 365
Daisies
It's so hot here that I struggled to take any photos. Here's what I ended up with. My Shasta daisies are blooming up a storm.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Karen Hofmann
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@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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365
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Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Taken
15th July 2026 5:16pm
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michigan
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macro
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bloom
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