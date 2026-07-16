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Beelzebub II
Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar (Citheronia regalis)
These just hatched today. This is my second time getting to raise these magnificent creatures. Their transformation is incredible.
This is the largest caterpillar found in North
America, but the adult is not the largest moth.
Caterpillar Host Plants: Walnut, Hickory, Pecan, Butternut, Black Walnut, Sweet Gum, Persimmon, Sumac.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Karen Hofmann
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@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Taken
16th July 2026 3:58pm
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Islandgirl
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Great close up and interesting info!
July 17th, 2026
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