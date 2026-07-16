Beelzebub II

Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar (Citheronia regalis)



These just hatched today. This is my second time getting to raise these magnificent creatures. Their transformation is incredible.



This is the largest caterpillar found in North

America, but the adult is not the largest moth.



Caterpillar Host Plants: Walnut, Hickory, Pecan, Butternut, Black Walnut, Sweet Gum, Persimmon, Sumac.