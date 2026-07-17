Tulip Tree Moth Caterpillar

The Tulip Tree Silkmoth (Callosamia angulifera) caterpillar is a striking, plump green larva reaching about 2.1 inches in length. It is easily recognized by rows of black dots, four red bumps, and two red horns. Primarily feeding on tulip poplar, magnolia, and occasionally sassafras.



By late summer, they spin a silk cocoon within a curled leaf. Unlike their close relative the Promethea moth—which hangs its cocoon by a silk strap. Tulip Tree Silkmoth cocoons often fall to the ground with the leaf litter to overwinter.