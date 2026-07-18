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Monarch Caterpillar on Milkweed
Monarch Caterpillar munching on a milkweed flower.
They eat all parts of the milkweed including the flowers and the seedpods.
#plantmilkweed
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Karen Hofmann
ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Taken
18th July 2026 5:20pm
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Tags
michigan
,
nature
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canon
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macro
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caterpillar
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milkweed
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metamorphosis
,
downriver
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waystation
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plant milkweed
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