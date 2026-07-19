Previous
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Chrysalis by karmahof
17 / 365

Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Chrysalis

Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Chrysalis

Great job of camouflage on a dried up Tulip Tree leaf.

Host Plants: Tulip Tree, Cherry, Sweet Bay Magnolia, Hop Tree, Common Lilac.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Karen Hofmann

ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact