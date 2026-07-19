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17 / 365
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Chrysalis
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Chrysalis
Great job of camouflage on a dried up Tulip Tree leaf.
Host Plants: Tulip Tree, Cherry, Sweet Bay Magnolia, Hop Tree, Common Lilac.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Karen Hofmann
ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th July 2026 2:34pm
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iphone
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michigan
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nature
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butterfly
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camouflage
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swallowtail
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metamorphosis
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chrysalis
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