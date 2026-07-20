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Hide and Seek by karmahof
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Hide and Seek

Tulip Tree Moth Caterpillar

This is the same caterpillar from 7/17. It should be ready to pupate any day now!

Host plants: tulip poplar, magnolia, and occasionally sassafras
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Karen Hofmann

ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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