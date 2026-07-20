Hide and Seek

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Tulip Tree Moth Caterpillar
This is the same caterpillar from 7/17. It should be ready to pupate any day now!
Host plants: tulip poplar, magnolia, and occasionally sassafras
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Karen Hofmann
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@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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365
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Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Taken
20th July 2026 3:50pm
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Tags
michigan
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nature
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canon
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macro
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caterpillar
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moth
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tulip tree
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metamorphosis
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