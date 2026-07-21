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Monarch Egg
The little white dot is a Monarch egg. Momma Monarch tucks her eggs in the flower buds to try and protect them from predators. Sadly only 1-2 out of every hundred eggs makes it to become a butterfly.
#plantmilkweed
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Karen Hofmann
ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
21st July 2026 6:17pm
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Mags
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Beautiful macro capture and very nice healthy looking nails!
July 22nd, 2026
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