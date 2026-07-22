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Embellished
Such a gorgeous chrysalis! You can already see the wings through there since they begin forming when the caterpillar is hanging in the "J" shape. I'm often asked if I painted the gold on there. Of course I don't lol. Nature is AMAZING!
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Karen Hofmann
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@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Taken
22nd July 2026 3:53pm
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michigan
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nature
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green
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canon
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macro
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butterfly
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caterpillar
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monarch
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metamorphosis
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downriver
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chrysalis
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